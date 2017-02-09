Apple boss Tim Cook has spent the day meeting the PM and Mayor of London

Lynsey Barber

Apple boss Tim Cook, arguably the most important man in tech, has spent the day meeting with British politicians.

He started a whistle stop tour of the UK by heading to Glasgow, where he picked up an honorary degree from its university yesterday.

And this morning he headed to 10 Downing Street for a chat with the Prime Minister Theresa May where they spoke about the tech giant's business plans in the UK, having just announced a move to new offices in Battersea at the end of last year.

Cook then made his way across the river to City Hall and a meeting with mayor Sadiq Khan. In a private meeting, the two discussed digital skills, access to talent and again, Apple's investment in London with the Battersea office - and Brexit.

A spokesperson for City Hall told City A.M.:

“London is the tech capital of Europe and the mayor met Tim Cook to discuss Apple’s investment into Battersea Power Station that will generate new jobs and economic prosperity for the city.

"They also discussed trade and investment opportunities post-Brexit and the mayor’s new Digital Talent Programme that will arm young Londoners with the skills they need to access jobs in the industry.”