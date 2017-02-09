UK packaging firm RPC Group’s shares dropped six per cent today after it announced a $640m (£511m) US acquisition.
RPC, which makes containers for the likes of Lurpak butter, Philadelphia cheese and Dulux paint, has agreed to buy plastic food-packaging products firm Letica Group.
Read more: RSA shares rise at the open as it disposes of £834m "book of nasties"
FTSE 250-listed RPC has announced several other takeover deals in recent months.
Since 30 September, it has agreed deals for seven companies, including Letica, for a total consideration of £850m.
Wells Fargo and Rothschild were named as financial advisers to RPC on the deal, while Deutsche Bank and Jefferies were joint global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners.
Read more: Bunzl bats on with buying bonanza
Through the Letica acquisition, RPC is aiming to build up a “meaningful presence outside of Europe”, the company said.
RPC will pay an initial $490m and a further $150m subject to Letica hitting performance targets.
After announcing the deal, RPC’s had fallen six per cent to 999.5p shortly after 3pm on Thursday.
9 February 2017 @ 3:00pmRPC Group (RPC)