Frank Dalleres

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino insists his team can still make up a nine-point deficit and snatch the Premier League title from the clutches of Chelsea.

Second-placed Spurs head a pack of five teams left trailing by the Blues but Pochettino believes that, with more than a third of the season remaining, Antonio Conte’s men can still be caught.

“We are in the table after Chelsea and we are a contender, but then there are a lot of teams that are contenders,” he said.

“There are a lot of games ahead. It is true that Chelsea have a big gap, a massive gap – nine points is massive – but it is not decisive.”

Tottenham travel to Anfield for Saturday’s evening match hoping to dent the Champions League prospects of fifth-placed Liverpool.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp and his high-intensity approach have come under fire following a run of just one win in 10 games, but Pochettino expects the German to prove his critics wrong.

“I cannot speak for another coach but all the managers, Klopp with his experience, are clever enough to provide good balance,” he added.

“What we can do? Some people talk and give their opinions and we need to respect that. But in football there are a lot of areas you need to control.

“If you are win you are a genius if you don’t wain you are criticised. You just need to be natural, spontaneous and believe in the way you play. Use your methods. It’s an easy answer: to work in the way you believe you can achieve big things.”