Frank Dalleres

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic admits he has had to take extraordinary measures to keep injury-plagued striker Andy Carroll in contention to continue his scoring streak.

Bilic has kept Carroll out of training every day this week due to a groin problem but still hopes to pick him for Saturday’s Premier League visit of in-form West Brom.

The Hammers owe their upturn in form to the goals of Carroll, who has netted four times in four games, as they prepare to host the Baggies, who sit eighth and have won four of their last six top-flight matches.

Read more: West Ham's Dimitri Payet shirt offer divides supporters

“Andy is in good form and has been great for us,” said Bilic, who is also sweating on the fitness of left-back Aaron Cresswell and midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate.

“We didn’t want to take a risk so we will make a decision on Friday on whether he will be available for Saturday. It is not something major because if it was bigger it would rule him out of the game.

“You have to find a balance for every player, especially Andy who has had a history of injuries. If the player is match fit and has trained for a few weeks there is no harm if they rest for the whole week.”

Bilic also backed Carroll’s claims for a mooted return to the England squad, with Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate expected at the London Stadium to check on the powerful centre-forward.

“It is always good for us and the player to be called up,” he added. “It is the biggest proof that they are in good form especially when it happens to a mature player like Andy and he would take that as a big boost of confidence.”