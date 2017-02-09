FTSE 100 7199.84 +0.15%
Thursday 9 February 2017 2:21pm

Severe delays on the Jubilee line due to faulty train at St John's Wood

Caitlin Morrison
The Jubilee line has been disrupted a few times in the last 48 hours (Source: Getty)

There are severe delays on the Jubilee line this afternoon, due to a faulty train.

Transport for London said the disruption, which is affecting services on the entire line, was caused by a faulty train at St John's Wood. TfL said it was currently fixing the broken down train.

The Jubilee line was disrupted yesterday afternoon when Queensbury station in north west London was put on lockdown by police after a man was stabbed on the platform there.

