Severe delays on the Jubilee line due to faulty train at St John's Wood

Caitlin Morrison

There are severe delays on the Jubilee line this afternoon, due to a faulty train.

Transport for London said the disruption, which is affecting services on the entire line, was caused by a faulty train at St John's Wood. TfL said it was currently fixing the broken down train.

Severe delays on the entire line while we fix a faulty train at St Johns Wood. Pls see link for live update status https://t.co/PI99bvNgKa — Jubilee line (@jubileeline) February 9, 2017

The Jubilee line was disrupted yesterday afternoon when Queensbury station in north west London was put on lockdown by police after a man was stabbed on the platform there.