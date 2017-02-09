Rebecca Smith

New contracts have been awarded for the second phase of HS2, including the appointment of CH2M - HS2's incoming chief executive's company.

The announcement comes after questions were asked over Mark Thurston's appointment and possible conflicts of interest. The project recruited Thurston to serve as its new chief executive last month; he joins from his post managing European affairs for CH2M in the spring.

American engineering giant CH2M is already the engineering delivery partner for phase one of HS2.

Now CH2M has landed the planning for Phase Two B (from Crewe to Manchester and West Midlands to Leeds) of HS2. It had had been up against Bechtel and a joint venture between Mace and Turner & Townsend for the £170m job.

New contracts have also been awarded to Arup, an Aecom/Capita/INECO joint venture and a Mott MacDonald/WSP joint venture in professional services roles worth up to £350m.

HS2 said the companies will provide "the expert engineering and environmental support needed" to take forward the development of the route north of Crewe to Manchester and from the West Midlands to Yorkshire, with a hybrid Bill expected to be presented to Parliament in 2019.

In taking up his new role, Thurston replaces another former CH2M boss, Roy Hill, who served as interim chief executive from October to January, leading some to question a “revolving door” between the operations.

TaxPayers' Alliance chief executive John O'Connell said: "Unfortunately the revolving door between HS2 Ltd and CH2M means that serious questions need to be asked as to how contracts can be awarded fairly when HS2 are appointing their contractors as a CEO."

HS2 chairman Sir David Higgins, said that to avoid any conflict of interest, Thurston would chop "all links" with CH2M before starting working on the rail project.

Alison Munro, HS2's managing director - development, said of the fresh contracts:

This contract awards mark an important milestone for HS2 – giving us the expert resource needed to progress the second phase of the project and bring high speed rail to Manchester and Leeds by 2033. Our new partners bring a wealth of recent experience on some of the world’s most challenging and complex infrastructure projects and I look forward to working with them to ensure that HS2 can benefit from the experience and innovation they have to offer.

The government gave the go ahead for the sections of the HS2 route, subject to some specific route refinements which are under consultation, in November last year.

The lines are planned to open in 2033, to bolster capacity between the UK’s largest cities, improving connectivity and reducing journey times.