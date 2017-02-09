FTSE 100 7206.55 +0.25%
Thursday 9 February 2017 12:37pm

Tata Steel has agreed to sell its Specialty Steels business for £100m

Courtney Goldsmith
Tata Steel has agreed the sale of its Specialty Steels business
Tata Steel has agreed the sale of its Specialty Steels business (Source: Getty)

Tata Steel UK has agreed to sell its Specialty Steels business to Indian commodities group Liberty House Group for £100m.

The sale includes several South Yorkshire-based sites, including steelworks at Rotherham, Stocksbridge and Brinsworth, as well as operations in Suzhou and Xi'an in China.

The deal will save the jobs of about 1,700 people directly employed by Specialty Steels working in the aerospace, automotive and the oil and gas industries.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

