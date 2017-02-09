Courtney Goldsmith

Tata Steel UK has agreed to sell its Specialty Steels business to Indian commodities group Liberty House Group for £100m.

The sale includes several South Yorkshire-based sites, including steelworks at Rotherham, Stocksbridge and Brinsworth, as well as operations in Suzhou and Xi'an in China.

The deal will save the jobs of about 1,700 people directly employed by Specialty Steels working in the aerospace, automotive and the oil and gas industries.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

