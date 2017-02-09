Skymoons delivers eastern promise in game changing UK investment

Laura Suarez

Chinese mobile games giant Skymoons has announced its first European investment – a games development studio in Edinburgh – as part of its global expansion in the digital entertainment market.

Skymoons, one of the most established publishers of mobile games in China, will now develop an MMO (multi player online game) from its Edinburgh studio, which will be headed up by Michael Boniface, formerly of Reloaded Productions.

The company is one of the most established publishers of mobile games in China and its mobile game, The Journey of the Flower, has reached numbers that most games studios can only dream of with 200 million RMB (over £23m) in revenue per month and more than 10 million active users.

Edinburgh expansion over two years

Skymoons will create 21 new highly-skilled games development jobs in the Scottish capital, and that it is actively seeking new opportunities with a view to expanding its presence in Edinburgh over the next two years.

Access to skills was a key driver in Skymoons’ decision to locate in Edinburgh. Not only is Edinburgh home to games developers with extensive industry experience, the city offers access to skilled tech graduates from its universities and tech incubators like CodeBase.

Michael Boniface, Director at Skymoons Edinburgh, said:

“Skymoons’ new studio in Scotland is a game changer, and an exciting opportunity for those who make up the strong resource of locally based talent. I am very pleased to represent Skymoons in this venture and will recruit new staff shortly, aiming to fill all 21 jobs by the end of June. We are delighted to work so closely with Scottish Development International to bring this plan to fruition and are confident that it will have great success.”

Scotland leading in global games innovation

Managing Director of Scottish Development International, Paul Lewis, said:

“We are very pleased to welcome Skymoons to Scotland – an ideal location for its new studio. Scotland is a leading location globally for innovation in the games sector and Skymoons will now join the many international investors who benefit from our competitive business environment, strong skills base and effective support network. This will help make Scotland the top performing location for inward investment after London.”

The announcement is a landmark deal for Scotland, reflecting its first Chinese games investment, boosting Edinburgh’s growing reputation as a global leader in digital technology.