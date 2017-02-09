Mark Sands

It seems the honeymoon isn't over for Prime Minister Theresa May, who is performing better in the public eye than any of her predecessors for the last 20 years, according to new figures.

In a survey of more than 2,000 Britons, Opinium found 39 per cent said May was doing a good job.

Only Margaret Thatcher scored higher than the incumbent at Number 10 but, crucially, more people also said Thatcher did a bad job.

The figures come from a research conducted just days before the government succeeded in guiding its Article 50 legislation through the House of Commons.

Prime Minister Good Job Bad Job Thatcher 40% 35% Major 20% 31% Blair 22% 49% Brown 13% 48% Cameron 26% 42% May 39% 24%

Last night MPs overwhelmingly backed a Bill granting Theresa May the power to trigger Brexit talks, with Downing Street aiming to kick off negotiations before the end of March.

The Opinium figures also reflect poorly on the last two Labour Prime Ministers, with both Tony Blair and Gordon Brown performing poorly with the public.

Blair is regarded by 49 per cent of those surveyed as having done a bad job, while just 13 per cent said his former chancellor did a good job as Prime Minister.

Keiran Pedley associate director of Polling Matters said: “These results show that despite still dividing opinion Margaret Thatcher has a stronger reputation than those succeeding her as Prime Minister. Yet, for now at least, Theresa May is seen as more popular among the public and marginally so among Tory voters.

“Arguably the more interesting story here is how Labour voters take a comparatively dimmer view of their past Prime Ministers than Conservative voters, which perhaps reflects the changing nature of the Labour vote over time but is surely something for the Party to ponder as it plots a route back to power.”