Thursday 9 February 2017 11:00am

Injuries reported after explosion at EDF nuclear power plant on France's Channel coast

Caitlin Morrison
(FILES) A file picture released by Frenc
EDF's nuclear power plant at Flamanville (Source: Getty)

There has been an explosion at a nuclear power plant on the northern coast of France, according to reports.

Local media said firefighters were alerted to an explosion and a fire at EDF's Flamanville plant at around 10am local time. Ouest France newspaper reported there was a possibility of some injuries but no nuclear risk.

Flamanville is located on the French Channel coast, around 30km from Cherbourg.


(Source: Google Maps)

French utility giant EDF is the firm partnering with the British government to build the new £18bn Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Somerset - and Flamanville is viewed as the sister project to Hinkley.

EDF has been contacted for comment.

