Caitlin Morrison

There has been an explosion at a nuclear power plant on the northern coast of France, according to reports.

Local media said firefighters were alerted to an explosion and a fire at EDF's Flamanville plant at around 10am local time. Ouest France newspaper reported there was a possibility of some injuries but no nuclear risk.

Flamanville is located on the French Channel coast, around 30km from Cherbourg.

French utility giant EDF is the firm partnering with the British government to build the new £18bn Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Somerset - and Flamanville is viewed as the sister project to Hinkley.

EDF has been contacted for comment.