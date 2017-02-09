Revealed: London's 40 first-time buyer hotspots

Emma Haslett

Looking for a place to call your own in the capital is tough if you're a first-time buyer - although house price growth is lower, most places are still out of reach.

But new research has listed the 40 areas in London where first-time buyers are still thriving, with prices in some of the most popular areas even falling below £300,000.

The research, by Hamptons International, divided areas into flats and houses. Walthamstow came out as the top spot for apartments, with 63 per cent of homes sold to first-time buyers at an average price of £334,000.

Sutton has the same percentage of homes sold to first-time buyers - although they are cheaper, at £265,000, while Deptford followed, with 61 per cent and an average price of 359,728.

First-time buyer hotspots: flats

Area Flats sold to first time buyers Price of a flat Walthamstow 63% £334,086 Sutton 63% £265,060 Deptford 61% £359,728 Lewisham 60% £352,114 Peckham 59% £377,776 Leyton 56% £313,809 Eltham 55% £259,408 Canning Town 53% £355,811 Hayes 52% £244,758 Surbiton 50% £404,686 Finsbury Park 48% £466,276 South Tottenham 44% £318,706 Mortlake 44% £599,641 Ilford 43% £227,635 Leytonstone 41% £339,776 Stoke Newington 40% £476,393 Wandsworth 40% £534,893 Penge 38% £311,426 Bethnal Green 33% £497,994 Croydon 33% £261,741

For those looking for a house, Tottenham came top of the pile. Some 42 per cent of homes in the area are sold to those climbing the first rung on the property ladder, with average prices of £446,000. That was followed by South Norwood, at just over £402,000, and Stratford, at £456,000.

First-time buyer hotspots: houses

Area Houses sold to first time buyers Price of a house Tottenham 42% £446,026 South Norwood 41% £406,287 Stratford 40% £455,659 Belmont 40% £765,746 Barking 37% £367,447 Walthamstow 35% £533,578 Eltham 34% £440,931 Chessington 33% £412,417 Wood Green 33% £633,891 Abbey Wood 33% £336,439 North Harrow 32% £522,666 Collier Row 32% £358,730 Plumstead 30% £371,236 Belvedere 29% £320,121 Sydenham 28% £662,821 East Ham 28% £355,537 Northolt 23% £407,722 Greenford 23% £456,962 Gants Hill 22% £452,494 Harrow Weald 21% £527,251

According to the research, last year 90 per cent of new buyers in the capital bought their first home in outer London, up from 60 per cent in 2009, suggesting first-timers are still feeling squeezed.

But it also pushed up the number of buyers going for a house, rather than a flat - according to Hamptons, the proportion of houses sold to first time buyers has risen in every year since 2012.

“Traditionally life stage tends to dictate where first time buyers chose to start putting down roots," said David Fell, research analyst at the estate agent.

"Under-30s make up most new purchasers of flats in zones two and three while those buying their first home a little later in life head for a house in the suburbs.

"And with more new buyers putting down roots further out in a house rather than a flat, they’re staying in their first home for longer before selling up to find somewhere bigger.”