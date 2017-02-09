FTSE 100 7197.11 +0.12%
views
Thursday 9 February 2017 10:32am

Revealed: London's 40 first-time buyer hotspots

Emma Haslett
Follow Emma
Olympics 2012 - Districts Of London - East End
Leyton is among the capital's most popular areas for first-time buyers (Source: Getty)

Looking for a place to call your own in the capital is tough if you're a first-time buyer - although house price growth is lower, most places are still out of reach.

But new research has listed the 40 areas in London where first-time buyers are still thriving, with prices in some of the most popular areas even falling below £300,000.

The research, by Hamptons International, divided areas into flats and houses. Walthamstow came out as the top spot for apartments, with 63 per cent of homes sold to first-time buyers at an average price of £334,000.

Sutton has the same percentage of homes sold to first-time buyers - although they are cheaper, at £265,000, while Deptford followed, with 61 per cent and an average price of 359,728.

First-time buyer hotspots: flats

Area Flats sold to first time buyers Price of a flat
Walthamstow 63% £334,086
Sutton 63% £265,060
Deptford 61% £359,728
Lewisham 60% £352,114
Peckham 59% £377,776
Leyton 56% £313,809
Eltham 55% £259,408
Canning Town 53% £355,811
Hayes 52% £244,758
Surbiton 50% £404,686
Finsbury Park 48% £466,276
South Tottenham 44% £318,706
Mortlake 44% £599,641
Ilford 43% £227,635
Leytonstone 41% £339,776
Stoke Newington 40% £476,393
Wandsworth 40% £534,893
Penge 38% £311,426
Bethnal Green 33% £497,994
Croydon 33% £261,741

For those looking for a house, Tottenham came top of the pile. Some 42 per cent of homes in the area are sold to those climbing the first rung on the property ladder, with average prices of £446,000. That was followed by South Norwood, at just over £402,000, and Stratford, at £456,000.

First-time buyer hotspots: houses

Area Houses sold to first time buyers Price of a house
Tottenham 42% £446,026
South Norwood 41% £406,287
Stratford 40% £455,659
Belmont 40% £765,746
Barking 37% £367,447
Walthamstow 35% £533,578
Eltham 34% £440,931
Chessington 33% £412,417
Wood Green 33% £633,891
Abbey Wood 33% £336,439
North Harrow 32% £522,666
Collier Row 32% £358,730
Plumstead 30% £371,236
Belvedere 29% £320,121
Sydenham 28% £662,821
East Ham 28% £355,537
Northolt 23% £407,722
Greenford 23% £456,962
Gants Hill 22% £452,494
Harrow Weald 21% £527,251

According to the research, last year 90 per cent of new buyers in the capital bought their first home in outer London, up from 60 per cent in 2009, suggesting first-timers are still feeling squeezed.

But it also pushed up the number of buyers going for a house, rather than a flat - according to Hamptons, the proportion of houses sold to first time buyers has risen in every year since 2012.

“Traditionally life stage tends to dictate where first time buyers chose to start putting down roots," said David Fell, research analyst at the estate agent.

"Under-30s make up most new purchasers of flats in zones two and three while those buying their first home a little later in life head for a house in the suburbs.

"And with more new buyers putting down roots further out in a house rather than a flat, they’re staying in their first home for longer before selling up to find somewhere bigger.”

Tags

Related articles

This is how far house prices fell in January
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff

This is how far house prices have plunged in Chelsea
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff

UK house price growth falls to 14-month low
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff