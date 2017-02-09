Emma Haslett

Transport for London (TfL) has set out new details about its much-anticipated Bakerloo Line extension, which will stretch from Elephant and Castle to Lewisham.

The Evening Standard reported that TfL's plans include four new stations - two on Old Kent Road, one interchange at New Cross Gate and one at Lewisham, although it added there could be future possibilities for an extension.

The new line will add capacity for 65,000 journeys during the morning and evening rush hours, creating 5,000 new jobs and 25,000 homes to South East London.

