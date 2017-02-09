FTSE 100 7191.03 +0.03%
Thursday 9 February 2017 10:10am

Four stations, 65,000 extra journeys and 25,000 homes: TfL just gave us more details about its massive Bakerloo Line extension

Emma Haslett
The Bakerloo Line extension is expected to be completed by the end of the 2020s (Source: Getty)

Transport for London (TfL) has set out new details about its much-anticipated Bakerloo Line extension, which will stretch from Elephant and Castle to Lewisham.

The Evening Standard reported that TfL's plans include four new stations - two on Old Kent Road, one interchange at New Cross Gate and one at Lewisham, although it added there could be future possibilities for an extension.

The new line will add capacity for 65,000 journeys during the morning and evening rush hours, creating 5,000 new jobs and 25,000 homes to South East London.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

