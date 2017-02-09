Helen Cahill

When it comes to buying a home, Londoners are the most demanding customers in the country.

In the UK as a whole a staggering 25 per cent of people say they "wouldn't need anything in particular" near their homes, according to a survey by YouGov.

Well, it's alright for some. But living in the capital is a nightmare, so it's perfectly reasonable that we demand to be near simple amenities like tube stations and supermarkets. What might come as a surprise, however, it that nearly a third of Londoners want to be near a Post Office.

YouGov asked people what they would need within walking distance of their home, and this is how they responded in London:

And we're clearly more fussed about our social lives than the next generation: pubs and schools are a must for more Londoners than schools are. In fact, schools are only slightly ahead of off licences in the list of the capital's priorities.

Nick Marr, co-founder of The House Shop, which compiled the research for YouGov, said: "It was interesting to see that pubs take priority over schools and churches for home-hunters in the capital - but then again if you're able to put down the eye-watering amount of money needed to buy a home in London, you probably need a reliable source of pints and Sunday lunches nearby."