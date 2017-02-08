Rebecca Smith

Apple boss Tim Cook has again stressed his opposition to President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

“We have employees that secured a work visa, they brought family to the US, but happened to be outside the US when the executive order was issued and all of a sudden their families were affected. They couldn’t get back in. That’s a crisis,” he said, after collecting an honorary doctorate at the University of Glasgow.

Read more: Here's how top tech bosses have responded to Trump's travel ban

During a session with both students and staff at the university, Cook was asked for his response to Trump’s controversial order banning people from seven majority Muslim countries.

Cook added: “You can imagine the stress. If we stand and say nothing it’s as if we’re agreeing that we become a part of it. It’s important to speak out.”

Read more: Trump travel ban protest: Thousands march in London today

Apple was among more than 90 US firms to sign a legal brief opposing the ban, which is currently being considered by an appeals court.