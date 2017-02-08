FTSE 100 7188.82 +0.04%
Wednesday 8 February 2017 11:13pm

Apple boss Tim Cook hits out at Donald Trump's travel ban again

Rebecca Smith
Cook was asked for his response to Trump’s controversial order banning people from seven majority Muslim countries
Cook was asked for his response to Trump’s controversial order banning people from seven majority Muslim countries (Source: Getty)

Apple boss Tim Cook has again stressed his opposition to President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

“We have employees that secured a work visa, they brought family to the US, but happened to be outside the US when the executive order was issued and all of a sudden their families were affected. They couldn’t get back in. That’s a crisis,” he said, after collecting an honorary doctorate at the University of Glasgow.

During a session with both students and staff at the university, Cook was asked for his response to Trump’s controversial order banning people from seven majority Muslim countries.

Cook added: “You can imagine the stress. If we stand and say nothing it’s as if we’re agreeing that we become a part of it. It’s important to speak out.”

Apple was among more than 90 US firms to sign a legal brief opposing the ban, which is currently being considered by an appeals court.

