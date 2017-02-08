Ross McLean

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff insists three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and new team-mate Valtteri Bottas have the necessary chemistry to form a highly successful pairing during 2017.

Former Williams driver Bottas is set for his maiden campaign with Mercedes having replaced Nico Rosberg, who retired in December a matter of days after sealing his first world title.

Hamilton and Rosberg endured a difficult and fractious relationship, a scenario which Wolff does not envisage being repeated.

“The balance between Valtteri and Lewis works,” said Wolff. “They are two very different personalities and for us it was important to fill Nico’s shoes.

“We believe the interaction and the dynamics between the two drivers is going to work well. They respect each other and so far from what I have seen, Valtteri has settled in well.”

Mercedes won 19 of 21 grands prix during 2016 to claim a third consecutive drivers’ and constructors’ titles.