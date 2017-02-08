Rebecca Smith

Five new Labour rebels joined at the third reading of the government's Article 50 Bill, but they weren't enough to stop MPs overwhelmingly voting in favour of giving Theresa May the power to trigger Article 50.

Geraint Davies, Kate Green, Clive Lewis (who resigned from the frontbench today), Alison McGovern and Chi Onwurah voted against the government.

Labour whips Vicky Foxcroft, Thangam Debbonaire and Jeff Smith all voted against the strict three-line whip enforced by leader Jeremy Corbyn too.

Conservative Ken Clarke was the only rebel to his party.

Nothing changed about brexit bill so still delivers poor deal for Britain - leave and remain voters alike deserve better so voted against. — stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) February 8, 2017

Proud to have voted tonight alongside 51 Labour colleagues not to trigger Article 50. Brexit will make our country poorer. — Owen Smith (@OwenSmith_MP) February 8, 2017

Here are the 52 Labour rebels:

Heidi Alexander

Rushanara Ali

Graham Allen

Rosena Allin-Khan

Luciana Berger

Ben Bradshaw

Kevin Brennan

Lyn Brown

Chris Bryant

Karen Buck

Dawn Butler

Ruth Cadbury

Ann Clwyd

Ann Coffey

Neil Coyle

Mary Creagh

Stella Creasy

Geraint Davies

Thangam Debbonaire

Stephen Doughty

Jim Dowd

Maria Eagle

Louise Ellman

Paul Farrelly

Vicky Foxcroft

Mike Gapes

Kate Green

Lilian Greenwood

Helen Hayes

Meg Hillier

Rupa Huq

Peter Kyle

David Lammy

Clive Lewis

Rachael Maskell

Kerry McCarthy

Alison McGovern

Catherine McKinnell

Madeleine Moon

Ian Murray

Chi Onwurah

Stephen Pound

Virendra Sharma

Tulip Siddiq

Andy Slaughter

Jeff Smith

Owen Smith

Jo Stevens

Stephen Timms

Catherine West

Alan Whitehead

Daniel Zeichner