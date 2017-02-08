Five new Labour rebels joined at the third reading of the government's Article 50 Bill, but they weren't enough to stop MPs overwhelmingly voting in favour of giving Theresa May the power to trigger Article 50.
Geraint Davies, Kate Green, Clive Lewis (who resigned from the frontbench today), Alison McGovern and Chi Onwurah voted against the government.
Labour whips Vicky Foxcroft, Thangam Debbonaire and Jeff Smith all voted against the strict three-line whip enforced by leader Jeremy Corbyn too.
Conservative Ken Clarke was the only rebel to his party.
Nothing changed about brexit bill so still delivers poor deal for Britain - leave and remain voters alike deserve better so voted against.— stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) February 8, 2017
Proud to have voted tonight alongside 51 Labour colleagues not to trigger Article 50. Brexit will make our country poorer.— Owen Smith (@OwenSmith_MP) February 8, 2017
Here are the 52 Labour rebels:
Heidi Alexander
Rushanara Ali
Graham Allen
Rosena Allin-Khan
Luciana Berger
Ben Bradshaw
Kevin Brennan
Lyn Brown
Chris Bryant
Karen Buck
Dawn Butler
Ruth Cadbury
Ann Clwyd
Ann Coffey
Neil Coyle
Mary Creagh
Stella Creasy
Geraint Davies
Thangam Debbonaire
Stephen Doughty
Jim Dowd
Maria Eagle
Louise Ellman
Paul Farrelly
Vicky Foxcroft
Mike Gapes
Kate Green
Lilian Greenwood
Helen Hayes
Meg Hillier
Rupa Huq
Peter Kyle
David Lammy
Clive Lewis
Rachael Maskell
Kerry McCarthy
Alison McGovern
Catherine McKinnell
Madeleine Moon
Ian Murray
Chi Onwurah
Stephen Pound
Virendra Sharma
Tulip Siddiq
Andy Slaughter
Jeff Smith
Owen Smith
Jo Stevens
Stephen Timms
Catherine West
Alan Whitehead
Daniel Zeichner