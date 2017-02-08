Rebecca Smith, Mark Sands

The House of Commons has voted to approve the unamended Article 50 Bill in a historic night in Westminster.

MPs voted 494 to 122 in favour of the Bill being passed on for scrutiny in the House of Lords.

Labour and Conservative MPs were under strict orders to back the Article 50 Bill, although both sides saw some rebellion. There were 52 Labour rebels, five more than at the second reading, as several whips and shadow ministers voted against the government.

Ken Clarke was the sole Conservative rebel to vote against the third reading.

Proud to have voted tonight alongside 51 Labour colleagues not to trigger Article 50. Brexit will make our country poorer. — Owen Smith (@OwenSmith_MP) February 8, 2017

Before the final poll, Labour shadow business secretary Clive Lewis resigned in order to vote against the progress of the Article 50 Bill.

Lewis had promised constituents he would rather resign than pass the bill unamended, after voting with the government last week.

There had been much speculation over how shadow home secretary Diane Abbott would vote, but she opted to go with the government.

It came after the government defeated a series of amendments on the Bill in votes on Wednesday afternoon.

Most notably, a clause tabled by Labour MP Harriet Harman, which would have guaranteed the rights of EU nationals currently in the UK, was blocked 332 – 290.

The topic has been been a recurring issue for the government, with MPs on all sides calling for a unilateral offer of support from the UK.

However, Prime Minister Theresa May has been clear that she would like to guarantee the rights of foreign nationals, and stressed on Monday that reaching agreement would be a priority “as soon as negotiations begin”.

Earlier in the day, MPs also rejected a Lib Dem amendment that would have taken the UK to a second referendum.

Just 33 MPs backed the idea of a second public vote, including 19 Labour MPs.

Peers will now take their turn to debate the legislation, with May’s government still hoping to formally begin Brexit talks by the end of March.