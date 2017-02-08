Rebecca Smith

Shadow business secretary Clive Lewis MP has announced his resignation from the Labour shadow cabinet, saying he could not back the government's Brexit Bill.

He said: “When I became the MP for Norwich South, I promised my constituents I would be ‘Norwich’s voice in Westminster, not Westminster’s voice in Norwich’. I therefore cannot, in all good conscience, vote for something I believe will ultimately harm the city I have the honour to represent, love and call home.

“It is therefore with a heavy heart that I have decided to resign from the shadow cabinet.

“It has been a privilege to work with Jeremy Corbyn and be part of the shadow cabinet. I will continue to support our party and our leader from the back benches to the very best of my ability.”

MPs are voting tonight for the final time on the government's Brexit Bill, which will allow the Prime Minister to trigger Article 50 and start the process of Britain leaving the European Union.

There had been speculation the three-line whip imposed by Corbyn, for Labour MPs to vote with the government, would lead to the possible resignations or sackings of close allies, Diane Abbott and Clive Lewis.

Lewis had promised constituents he would rather resign than pass the Bill unamended, after voting with the government last week.

Corbyn said of Lewis' resignation: “I would like to thank Clive for his work in the shadow cabinet, which has underlined what an asset he is to the Labour Party and our movement.

“I understand the difficulties MPs representing constituencies which voted Remain have in relation to the European Union Withdrawal Bill. MPs have a duty to represent their constituents as well as their party.

“However, the Labour Party respects the outcome of the EU referendum, so we have asked all Labour MPs to vote for the Bill at its third reading tonight."