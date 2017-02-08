FTSE 100 7188.82 +0.04%
views
Wednesday 8 February 2017 8:08pm

Labour shadow business secretary Clive Lewis quits frontbench to vote against Article 50 Bill

Rebecca Smith
Related
Invest Edinburgh Talk
Invest Edinburgh Talk Rising social awareness is driving a business start-up revolution
Lewis said he quit with
Lewis said he quit with "a heavy heart" (Source: Getty)

Shadow business secretary Clive Lewis MP has announced his resignation from the Labour shadow cabinet, saying he could not back the government's Brexit Bill.

He said: “When I became the MP for Norwich South, I promised my constituents I would be ‘Norwich’s voice in Westminster, not Westminster’s voice in Norwich’. I therefore cannot, in all good conscience, vote for something I believe will ultimately harm the city I have the honour to represent, love and call home.

Read more: Government defeats plan to boost a "take it or leave it" Brexit vote

“It is therefore with a heavy heart that I have decided to resign from the shadow cabinet.

“It has been a privilege to work with Jeremy Corbyn and be part of the shadow cabinet. I will continue to support our party and our leader from the back benches to the very best of my ability.”

MPs are voting tonight for the final time on the government's Brexit Bill, which will allow the Prime Minister to trigger Article 50 and start the process of Britain leaving the European Union.

There had been speculation the three-line whip imposed by Corbyn, for Labour MPs to vote with the government, would lead to the possible resignations or sackings of close allies, Diane Abbott and Clive Lewis.

Lewis had promised constituents he would rather resign than pass the Bill unamended, after voting with the government last week.

Read more: Corbyn confirms he will order Labour MPs to back Article 50 Bill

Corbyn said of Lewis' resignation: “I would like to thank Clive for his work in the shadow cabinet, which has underlined what an asset he is to the Labour Party and our movement.

“I understand the difficulties MPs representing constituencies which voted Remain have in relation to the European Union Withdrawal Bill. MPs have a duty to represent their constituents as well as their party.

“However, the Labour Party respects the outcome of the EU referendum, so we have asked all Labour MPs to vote for the Bill at its third reading tonight."

Tags

Related articles

Corbyn's wrong: The system isn't rigged
Christian May
Christian May | Staff

Corbyn will ask Labour MPs to support an Article 50 bill
Mark Sands
Mark Sands | Staff

Labour unveils its shortlist for London mayor election
Jessica Morris
Jessica Morris | Staff