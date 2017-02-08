Frank Dalleres

Injury-riddled former world No1 Tiger Woods has fuelled concerns that he may never be competitive again by conceding that he is unable to play without pain.

His admission comes after the 14-time Major winner withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic after just one disappointing round last week, citing back spasms.

Woods has not won a title since 2013 and made his first competitive appearance for 15 months in January following a series of operations and abortive comebacks.

Read more: Garcia and Matsuyama show why they can win Masters

“There have been plenty of times when I thought I would never play the game again at the elite level,” the 41-year-old told Vision magazine.

“It was tough, it was more than brutal. There were times I needed help just to get out of bed.

“I feel good, not great. I don’t think I will ever feel great because it’s three back surgeries, four knee operations. I’m always going to be a little bit sore. As long as I can function, I’m fine with that.”

His former coach Butch Harmon has said he fears that Woods will never discover the form of old, calling his withdrawal in Dubai “not a good sign”.

Woods is not due to play this week’s PGA Tour event, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but is scheduled to return at the Genesis Open in California next week in the build-up to the Masters.