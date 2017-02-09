Rebecca Smith

Despite the grumbling you may have heard, not everyone did Dry January last month.

In fact, according to research into the late night economy from The Deltic Group, over two thirds of people didn't take part this year. That was though, still more than last year when 84 per cent didn't take part.

The report of 2,067 people found that women who took part had hardier willpower than men though; they lasted almost 14 days on average, versus men who lasted 11 days on average.

As for who took part, Dry January proved more popular with the younger generation. Nearly half of 18-21 year-olds took part in 2017, compared to 17 per cent of those aged 56 upwards. But those aged 56 and above tended to have steelier resolve than their younger counterparts; lasting more than 16 days without a drink, on average.

January pay weekend proved a popular time for people to head out as one in five Brits chose to celebrate by heading out to a bar or club - and 40 per cent of the 18-21 age group. And they spent an average of £35.48 during the weekend.

Deltic said the report indicated that while the younger generation were drinking less, bars and clubs continue to be a popular late night activity. Over a quarter of those aged 26-30 went on a late night out at least two or three days a week.

Peter Marks, chief executive of the Deltic Group said: