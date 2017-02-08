Hayley Kirton

Monte dei Paschi di Siena's management board need to decide tomorrow whether it is going to reinstate its shares in the near future, or risk being kicked from Milan's blue-chip index.

Shares in the troubled Italian lender have been suspended for trading since last December, when a private sector rescue plan, designed to pump €5bn (£4.3bn) into the bank's coffers, fell through.

FTSE Russell said earlier this week it would push shares for the world's oldest bank from its current index – FTSE MIB – if a board meeting scheduled for tomorrow failed to shed any light on when shares would start trading again.

However, FTSE Russell also offered some wiggle room, saying it would backtrack on its booting if trading recommenced either on or before 28 February.

Following the private rescue flop, Monte dei Paschi is now waiting for funding from the Italian government.

Meanwhile, the European Banking Authority's stress tests for 2016 revealed Monte dei Paschi's capital would be wiped out in the event of a serious economic downturn.

However, the Italian banking sector at large is having a tough time as of late. The industry is weighed down under billions of euros worth of non-performing loans.