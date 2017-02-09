City Moves for 9 February 2017 - who's switching jobs?

McGuireWoods

McGuireWoods London has added firepower to its debt finance and derivatives practice with the arrival of partner Jennifer Kafcas, who brings 17 years of experience advising lenders and borrowers in complex structured and cross-border transactions in Europe and the US. She has specialist knowledge of the bond, leverage finance and derivatives markets and documentation across numerous industry sectors. Her experience includes representing major investment banks in their capacity as lender and hedge counterparty and private equity funds in respect of leveraged finance, asset-based financings and bond transactions. Having worked on numerous high profile deals in the European market, she brings strong market intelligence and enhances the existing cross-border capacity of McGuireWoods in London. Kafcas joins McGuireWoods from O’Melveny & Myers.

​Santander UK

Santander UK has confirmed the appointment of Juan Garrido Otaola as head of Santander Global Corporate Banking (SGCB) UK and CEO of Abbey National Treasury Services (ANTS). Juan had undertaken the role on an interim basis since his appointment as Head of UK Markets in March 2016. Prior to this appointment, Juan was the head of SGCB Mexico at Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico and held a number of senior positions within the group including European head fixed income and currency sales, head of corporate sales and head of retail structured products. Before joining Santander, Juan led the investment banking division for Banco Portugues de Investimento in Spain. He began his career at JP Morgan where he held a number of roles within equity sales, derivatives, options and money markets.

E.surv

E.surv Chartered Surveyors have announced that David Harbour will join the business on 20 February 2017 as chief surveyor. Reporting to risk and governance director, Paul Ray Collins, David will be responsible for advising both clients and surveyors on the major emerging and existing themes impacting valuation. He will also play a key collaborative role in helping shape best practices in the surveying community. With over 30 years’ experience in the UK property market and a proven track record in business improvement, David will provide a vital interface between the operation and its markets, providing assurance on the effectiveness of internal controls through the evolution of risk-based surveyor quality programmes.

