Caitlin Morrison

Queensbury Tube station in north west London is closed this afternoon as police investigate an assault that took place earlier today.

Queensbury station is currently closed due to a Police investigation. — Jubilee line (@jubileeline) February 8, 2017

A fight took place on a Jubilee line platform in the station at around 12.50pm, and one man was stabbed during the altercation, according to British Transport Police (BTP).

The BTP said the victim was in hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made yet.

BTP called on anyone with any information to get in touch by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 261 of 08/02.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.