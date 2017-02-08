FTSE 100 7182.36 -0.05%
Wednesday 8 February 2017 2:51pm

Met Office warns London will be snowy over the weekend

Caitlin Morrison
The Met Office has predicted snow showers will hit the capital this weekend (Source: Getty)

Temperatures in the capital will plunge as the week comes to an end, with snowy showers predicted over the weekend.

The Met Office warned of "distinctly cold" conditions, with "brisk easterly winds", and said show showers are expected tomorrow, as well as over the weekend.

The snow will fall as a so-called Snow Moon becomes visible in the night sky.

The February full moon AKA “Snow Moon” was given its name because of the heavy snowfall that often occurs throughout the month.The moon is to rise at 4.44pm on Friday afternoon, and will set at 7:30am the following day.

Londoners may take this warning of snow with a pinch of salt - the last time the capital braced itself for blizzard-like conditions, it experienced, at most, a flurry. Despite an underwhelming dusting of snow, dozens of flights were still cancelled across the city's airports, causing massive disruption for travellers.

But it wasn't all bad - the sub-par snowstorm gave people a chance to show how funny they can be on Twitter.

