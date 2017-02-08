UK investment levels expected to stay low says Bank of England

Jasper Jolly

Four in five publicly owned firms say pressure to pay dividends has dented investment levels over the past five years, according to the Bank of England, as it says it expects investment levels to stay weak.

Sir John Cunliffe, a deputy governor of the Bank and member of the Monetary Policy Committee, said in a speech in Birmingham the Bank expected business investment to “remain very weak before picking up”.

The Bank’s weak outlook on investment has been influenced by its findings that more than a third of UK businesses thought they had underinvested during the past five years. A fifth of all firms had experienced constraints on access to credit which had reduced investment.

Investment has lagged since the financial crisis. If investment had continued at pre-crisis trend the private sector’s capital stock would be around £240bn larger, Cunliffe said.

Three-quarters of all the firms surveyed said paying dividends to shareholders was a more important use of internal funds than investment.

Cunliffe also reiterated the Bank’s view that there are “both upside and downside risks” to its forecast of two per cent growth in the UK economy this year as the government begins the process of leaving the EU.

“Ultimately, the outlook for business investment, like the outlook for the economy more generally over the forecast period, depends largely on how households and businesses react to Brexit and on the process that accompanies it,” he added.

The survey also found the “hurdle rate”, the necessary return to make an investment worthwhile, had stayed unchanged since the financial crisis, suggesting the Bank’s policy of ultra-low interest rates may not have boosted business investment.

Cunliffe said: “One might have expected the very low risk free rate [which is strongly influenced by the BoE’s Bank Rate] to have brought down the rate of return demanded by firms on investment.”