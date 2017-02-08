Trump's likely EU ambassador escalates his war of words with Europe

Mark Sands

Donald Trump's likely ambassador to the European Union has bemoaned "anti-Americanism" on the continent, after EU politicians attacked his potential appointment.

Last week saw the leaders of the socialist, liberal and conservative European parliament groups attacking Dr Ted Malloch, accusing him of "outrageous malevolence" for comments in which he said the EU needed "taming".

And now Malloch, a committed Brexiteer who has said that US-UK ties will grow stronger after Brexit, has hit back.

Writing on Twitter, the economist said: "The US brought about the rebirth of Europe after [World War II]. It was our blood, our sweat, our tears and our money that made Europe what it is."

"It would be better if we had a degree of gratitude rather than what we have now, anti-Americanism."

The row was initially sparked by a BBC interview last month, in which Malloch said: "I had in a previous career a diplomatic post where I helped bring down the Soviet Union. So maybe there's another union that needs a little taming."

He has also argued that all European member states should hold referendums on their membership of the trading bloc, and predicted the collapse of the euro.

A free-marketeer who currently chairs the Henley Business School, Malloch has served on the executive board of the World Economic Forum, and previously worked as deputy executive secretary in the United Nations.