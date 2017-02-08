Ashley Coates

Already widely available across London, Amazon’s grocery delivery service is now expanding into the suburbs of Hampshire and Surrey.

Launched in June last year, AmazonFresh was initially available within 69 London postcodes, before increasing its remit to 190 postcodes in the city and a total of 260 across the country.

Amazon says that “Prime” customers using their service can order groceries at lunchtime and expect to have them at their house by dinner.

“With an extensive selection of quality products at great prices and delivery options suited to fit busy schedules, we are excited to offer AmazonFresh to more Prime members than ever before,” said Ajay Kavan, AmazonFresh Vice President.

“We’ve received positive feedback since the service launched, and we will be working hard to make the service even better for our customers.”

The e-commerce giant is keen to stress that while customers can purchase items from recognisable brands such as Walkers, Kelloggs and Yeo Valley, AmazonFresh is also sourcing goods from local producers and shops.

Within London, Winston Churchill’s cheesemonger of choice, Paxton & Whitfield has started delivering its range of products through Amazon’s delivery service. The Upper Scale, Gail’s Artisan Bakery, Paul A. Young, C.Lidgate, Konditor & Cook, PRESS and Chegworth Valley are also participating in the online grocer.

Danny Lidgate of the 150-year-old family butcher C Lidgate, said: “Offering our delicious, speciality meat and poultry on AmazonFresh has allowed us to reach more customers than ever before.”

“Customers love the convenience of having award-winning C. Lidgate products delivered directly to their door, and we in turn are able to supply customers with delicious meat and poultry the same day.”

In addition to fresh vegetables, meats and seafood, the Fresh service is now providing health and beauty products, homeware, baby products and pet supplies.

While the scope of new delivery scheme appears to be expanding rapidly, there are as yet no specific plans to make urgent grocery deliveries in the gardens of Surrey via drone.