Melissa York

The Hosepipe Factory, Peckham, £2.295m

(Click or tap on the images to see them in full screen)

It’s surprisingly easy to walk past this enormous former hosepipe factory. I did, three times, to be exact, pacing between a timber merchants and a row of Victorian terraced houses.

Eventually, I spot the estate agent from Urban Spaces and he ushers me past a slim electric gate, like he’s about to show me where the spy gadgets are kept. I find myself in an unnervingly quiet courtyard surrounded by three former industrial buildings that have been transformed by a small private developer into multimillion pound properties.

It wasn’t long before a theme emerged; hidden spaces. If you’re the sort of person that’s always wanted a den that’s concealed behind a door disguised as a bookcase, you’re going to love this house.

Built in the 1900s and converted into a home around 11 years ago, cosy cubby holes are concealed around every corner of this impressive freehold building. The first reveals itself as soon as you walk into the cavernous reception area. Light floods in through two storey floor-to-ceiling, south-facing glass windows.

Carved into a crook on the other side of a concrete pillar, however, is a room dominated by a spongey chaise longue that’s made for napping, guarded by a pop art bull in case anyone dare anyone disturb your slumber.

Hot pink cupboards stretch towards the heavens behind the kitchen unit concealing a practically undetectable door that leads to three bedrooms – although one is currently being used as a gym – a utility room, an ensuite and an almost monastic bathroom, with its sunken stone tub and high windows adorned with candles.

A study is hidden away upstairs, minding its own business behind a column off the main living room. And the master ensuite had a shower room with an outside shower so discreetly attached, even the agent hadn’t noticed it before, like it had grown organically overnight.

Decorated in a contemporary style, natural materials also feature heavily throughout, from the original pitched ceiling, to its concrete ledges and exposed stone. A wood-burning stove warms things up considerably, too.

Less than a 10 minute walk from the London Overground and Southern Rail services, it’s ideal for a creative type who wants lots of space to hang art and works from home a lot. The only major improvement undertaken by the current owner is an outhouse that resides in the garden, accessed via a glass conservatory, Measuring 408sqft, it’s currently being used as an office, but could easily be a summer house or annexe if needs be.

For a house full of quirks and peculiar pockets, you’ll be hard pressed to find anything like this.

For more information or to book a viewing, call Urban Spaces on 020 7251 4000 or email clientservices@urbanspaces.co.uk