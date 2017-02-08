Courtney Goldsmith

Oil prices are staying low on data showing US crude inventories have increased ahead of expectations.

Benchmark Brent crude is currently trading 0.49 per cent down at $54.78 per barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is down 0.81 per cent at $51.75.

The lower prices came after unexpectedly large increases to US fuel inventories reported by the American Petroleum Institute (API) - crude stocks rose by 14.2m barrels in the week to 3 February to 503.6m barrels compared with analysts' expectations of a 2.5m barrels increase.

"The API delivered a Goliath crude inventory number... The second highest on record. The reaction was predictable as the herd, already nervous from the previous day's price action, turned en masse and ran off the cliff," said Jeffrey Halley of futures brokerage Oanda.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) will report official US crude stocks later today.

Craig Erlam, analyst at Oanda, said US shale producers that were previously priced out are now returning as the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and non-Opec producers work to cut the oversupply.

"This is preventing oil getting back above $60 a barrel and instead, we’re now seeing its trading back around the lows of the range it’s held in since the start of December," he said.

"The sell-off since API reported its numbers on Tuesday has been quite substantial and should EIA confirm its analysis, we could see the lower end of the ranges come under serious pressure."

