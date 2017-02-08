Emma Haslett

Tailbacks spread as far as Fenchurch Street this morning, after the northbound lane on Bishopsgate was closed following a collision between a van and a motorcycle.

City of London police tweeted that the motorcyclist had been taken to hospital in a "serious condition" after the collision.

#Bishopsgate is closed northbound due to a collision between a van and a motorcyclist. Motorcyclist is in hospital in a serious condition — City Police (@CityPolice) February 8, 2017

Traffic website Jambuster reported east and westbound traffic moving very slowly along London Wall and long queues between Moorgate and Aldgate.

"North and southbound traffic is very slow on Commercial Street and Great Eastern Street with long queues between Old Street and White's Row," it added.

Meanwhile, bus passengers complained of "gridlock" on Bishopsgate after its northbound lane was closed following the collision.

Carnage at Bishopsgate this morning. Motorbike hit by white van and driver under front wheel. Don't drive/cycle like idiots! #accident #bike — Jennifer Siegrist (@jenikya) February 8, 2017

Others tweeted photos of the traffic:

