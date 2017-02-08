FTSE 100 7170.73 -0.22%
Wednesday 8 February 2017 8:51am

Tailbacks as far as Fenchurch Street as Bishopsgate is closed after collision

Emma Haslett
BRITAIN-FRANCE-ARCHITECTURE
Bishopsgate was closed after the collision today (Source: Getty)

Tailbacks spread as far as Fenchurch Street this morning, after the northbound lane on Bishopsgate was closed following a collision between a van and a motorcycle.

City of London police tweeted that the motorcyclist had been taken to hospital in a "serious condition" after the collision.

Traffic website Jambuster reported east and westbound traffic moving very slowly along London Wall and long queues between Moorgate and Aldgate.

"North and southbound traffic is very slow on Commercial Street and Great Eastern Street with long queues between Old Street and White's Row," it added.

Meanwhile, bus passengers complained of "gridlock" on Bishopsgate after its northbound lane was closed following the collision.

Others tweeted photos of the traffic:

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

