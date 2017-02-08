Caitlin Morrison

There are severe delays on the London Overground network due to a fire alert at Dalston earlier this morning.

Status (Stratford - Richmond/ Clapham Junction): Severe delays on the entire route due to an earlier customer incident at Dalston Kingsland. — London Overground (@LDNOverground) February 8, 2017

Dalston Kingsland station was closed earlier following the alert, but has since reopened.

There are reports of injuries from witnesses at the scene.

British Transport Police (BTP) and London Fire Brigade attended the incident, and a BTP spokesperson said emergency services were dealing with a non-suspicious electrical fault on a train.

We are helping LFB with a non suspicious electrical fault on a train in Dalston. More to follow but non suspicious. — Mark Newton (@NewtonBTP) February 8, 2017

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said the service was called out at 7.11AM and the "very small" incident was dealt with within 13 minutes.

London Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.