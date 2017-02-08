FTSE 100 7183.10 -0.04%
Wednesday 8 February 2017 8:26am

Delays on London overground due to train incident at Dalston Kingsland

Caitlin Morrison
British Transport Police attended the scene

There are severe delays on the London Overground network due to a fire alert at Dalston earlier this morning.

Dalston Kingsland station was closed earlier following the alert, but has since reopened.

There are reports of injuries from witnesses at the scene.

British Transport Police (BTP) and London Fire Brigade attended the incident, and a BTP spokesperson said emergency services were dealing with a non-suspicious electrical fault on a train.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said the service was called out at 7.11AM and the "very small" incident was dealt with within 13 minutes.

London Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

