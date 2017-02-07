Rebecca Smith

Mondelez International, the maker of Oreos and Cadbury chocolate, reported a slump in holiday-quarter sales and profit due to a strong dollar.

The figures

Net revenue fell 8.1 per cent to $6.77bn in the quarter. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $6.89bn, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.

The strong pound hit the value of sales outside the US, with sales in Mondelez's largest market Europe down 4.7 per cent. They did though, edge up on a constant currency basis.

Why it's interesting

The company has been one of many to mull price rises and last month increased the price on some of its products to cope with higher commodity costs and a weaker pound. You may have heard the outcry over the increasingly expensive Freddo - on the rise to 30p...

Elsewhere, Mondelez angered Toblerone fans in November last year by changing the shape and size of the popular, mountain-inspired bar.

What the company said

"We continue to make solid progress toward our near-term margin targets, while investing for long-term growth," said Irene Rosenfeld, chairman and chief executive.