Ross McLean

Under-fire Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri insists he is owed the chance to stay at the club even if a turbulent season ends in relegation after being handed a vote of confidence.

The Foxes are in danger of becoming the first defending champions to be relegated since 1938, having won two of their last 10 Premier League fixtures and suffering four successive defeats.

Such a run has left Leicester in 16th place, just a point clear of the drop zone, while claims of player unrest and dressing room disharmony continue to dog Ranieri and the club’s bid to retain their top-flight status.

Leicester’s owners issued a statement which declared their “unwavering support” for the Italian, who appeared to question why he should be under such scrutiny given Leicester’s remarkable 5,000-1 title win last season.

“Look, it’s not my philosophy to think about this,” said Ranieri, whose side host Derby tonight in an FA Cup fourth round replay.

“If my thoughts go there, I remember what was said by the vice-chairman [Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha] the first time I met him: ‘If we go down, you stay with us?’ And I said: ‘Yes’.

“Now why should I have to think about this? I’m thinking to fight and to survive, that’s it.”

Accusations of internal discord intensified after Leicester’s latest setback, Sunday’s 3-0 hammering by Manchester United, when goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel failed to offer a ringing endorsement of Ranieri during a post-match interview.

The much-travelled manager continues to deny suggestions of friction and issued an impassioned defence of his faltering players, while also insisting he enjoys the support of a united squad.

“For me, it’s important to try to find the right solution for the players, that is it,” added Ranieri. “When you don’t win you lack confidence, it’s normal, but fortunately these players are warriors. They are used to fighting.

“They already lived this situation. They’ve lived the good things, but also the bad. So I stay with the soldiers, with the warriors who know the problem, who know the enemy.

“I love these players as they gave me something special in my career. Kasper is one of my leaders and he wants to stimulate everyone, he wants to help me stimulate the team.

“We have leaders, they are speaking together, trying to help the team and support the team. The dressing room is fantastic.”

Leicester’s statement in respect of Ranieri read: “Leicester City would like to make absolutely clear its unwavering support for its manager, Claudio Ranieri.

“While there is a collective appreciation that recent form needs to improve, the unprecedented success achieved in recent seasons has been based firmly on stability, togetherness and determination to overcome the greatest of challenges.”