Mark Sands

MPs have rejected a plan to strengthen a "take it or leave it" Brexit vote, as Parliament continues to debate the Article 50 Bill.

The amendment, tabled by Labour backbencher Chris Leslie, would have expanded upon Prime Minister Theresa May's previous offer of a vote for both MPs and peers on the UK's trading relationship with the EU.

Despite suggestions of a rebellion among Conservatives, the House of Commons voted 326 - 293 against the plan, with just seven Tories - including the chair of parliament's influential Treasury committee - backing the amendment.

Read More: Article 50: What has Parliament decided in its Brexit debates so far?

MPs will now move on to calls for fresh impact assessments later tonight before debate focuses on the rights of EU nationals tomorrow.

The vote came after the process was thrown into confusion earlier today, when Brexit minister David Jones confirmed that Parliament would be able to vote on a deal before MEPs.

This had been a key demand for opposition MPs, and was initially welcomed by shadow Brexit secretary sir Keir Starmer, but Jones later clarified that the government's move would not affect the scope of the vote, and would not allow a vote against the UK moving to World Trade Organisation tariffs.

"There will be a meaningful vote. Either to accept the deal that the government will have achieved....or no deal. And frankly that is the choice that this House will have to make," Jones said.

Read More: MPs call for rethink of fraud squad's blockbuster funding

By contrast, the Labour amendment would have added text to the Article 50 Bill arguing that no deal could be concluded "unless the proposed terms have been approved by both Houses".

Opposition MPs had hoped the clause would have allowed them to pressure ministers to return to negotiations, rather than walk away, if Brexit talks collapsed.