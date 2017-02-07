Rebecca Smith

Feeling hungry for a new challenge? Have a taste for adventure and want to apply for a new job?

Well, now's your chance. LinkedIn has unveiled its first job of the week and it is in fact a chocolate taster with the maker of Cadbury and Milka, Mondelez International.

You may laugh, but chocolate tasting is serious business. In fact, in September, Mondelez insured the taste buds of one of its chocolate scientists for £1m with Lloyd's of London.

So think you're up to the challenge of helping develop and perfect new products for Mondelez to launch across the world? Then read on...

Where?

The position will be based at the Mondelez building on Whiteknights campus in Reading.

What experience will I need?

Apparently none, it's entry level. You will though, need to be able to taste chocolate and cocoa beverage products, giving objective and honest feedback. And a passion for chocolate and "taste buds for detection" are also a given.

What are the hours like?

It's part-time, so you'd be required to spend seven and a half hours a week, Tuesday-Thursday from 12.15-2.45pm.

What else?

You'd be working alongside around 11 panellists and a panel leader. Oh and you'll need to be an adventurous soul, happy to try new inventive products. No fussy eaters need apply.

Here's the qualifications you'll need if you're keen to kick start your new career as a chocolate taster:

A passion for confectionery and taste buds for detection

Honesty when it comes to giving an opinion

Eager to try new inventive products

A communicative personality to build great relationships with your panel

A firm grasp of the English language - you'll need to use a "clearly defined vocabulary" to describe products and pick between them

Mondelez says it reserves the right to close applications should it receive sufficient numbers, so you better get your CV in sharpish if you're keen.