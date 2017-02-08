City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover banking and online travel. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Aldermore

Specialist lender and savings bank Aldermore has appointed two leading industry figures to its business finance team to drive further growth in its asset finance lending operations. Patrick Jelly joins the Bank as commercial director for asset finance. Stewart Good (pictured) joins as head of manufacturer and dealer services reporting to Patrick. Patrick will be responsible for the introducer sale teams across the broker, dealer, and manufacturing sectors, as well as Reading-based sales support activities. He joins from Pitney Bowes Global Financial Services where he worked for 15 years, latterly as group managing director of global financial and asset finance. Patrick’s career also spans CIT Europe, AT&T/Newcourt, GE Capital and Lloyds Bowmaker. Stewart, who joins from GE Capital where he held a sales leadership role, brings over 20 years’ experience building, developing, and growing sales aid programmes across dealer and vendor markets. He has also held senior roles at Key Equipment Finance and in Mercantile Credit Company’s motor finance division. Stewart will tap into his stellar asset finance experience to help Aldermore fulfil its ambitions in the UK vendor and dealer financing sector.

Silicon Valley Bank

Fast-expanding Silicon Valley Bank’s UK branch has appointed Gavin Rees as head of its Global Fund Banking Team in the UK. The team serves private equity and venture capital funds with banking services and customised financing. Gavin has more than 25 years of specialist commercial banking experience, of which 11 years were focused on funds finance and seven years on structured finance. Gavin joins Silicon Valley Bank from Barclays, where he led the European private equity funds team. Before that, Gavin was a founder member of WestLB’s Funds Finance group in New York. SVB banks businesses such as Momondo, Darktrace, ReceiptBank and Made.com as they pave the way towards further growth.

Kiwi.com

Flight search specialist Kiwi.com has appointed Stephen Davis as chief marketing officer. Stephen joins Kiwi.com with more than 20 years of experience as a strategic marketing expert, leading and developing strategies for a range of brands. He will bring global knowledge and deep understanding of the online retail and travel world to the role. Stephen was previously at American Airlines where he was director of global marketing strategy, leading central planning teams and international delivery teams in multiple markets, worldwide. Prior to that he worked for Expedia as brand director spearheading the marketing in the EMEA region, previously he was at Hovis, Tui and Southcorp Wines in Australia.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.