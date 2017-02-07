Caitlin Morrison

RAF Typhoon jets were scrambled to escort a Pakistan International Airlines plane to Stansted Airport this afternoon, the Ministry of Defence has said.

"Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched this afternoon from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft," the Ministry of Defence said.

"The aircraft was intercepted and safely escorted to Stansted airport."

Flight PK757 from Lahore was supposed to land at Heathrow but was instead diverted to Stansted in Essex.

Essex Police said the diversion was due to reports of a disruptive passenger on board and was "not believed to be a hijack situation or terror matter", Press Association reported.