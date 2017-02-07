Rebecca Smith

Aslef has said there are "serious misunderstandings" around the deal it has agreed with Southern rail to resolve the long-running row over changes to guards' roles.

Details of the deal were given to drivers over the weekend and the agreement has been described as a "shocking betrayal" by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union. The deal says Southern will be able to run trains without a guard or on-board supervisor in specific circumstances.

But Simon Weller, Aslef's assistant general secretary has moved to reassure its drivers. "We thought it was right that you, the members, should be the first to see the agreement, in full, before anything was said. But it is now clear that there are some serious misunderstandings about this deal," he said.

"For clarity: As drivers, we want a second safety-critical person on every train and that is what we have got. This deal guarantees a second person on Southern trains."

He noted there were some exceptions allowing trains to run without a second safety-critical person, which "are the same as they are at the moment", with a couple of exceptions.

"It has been suggested that this deal is a strike breaker's charter. It isn't," he added.

Aslef drivers meet tonight to discuss details of the deal their union has agreed with Southern rail, as they decide whether to vote for or against the agreement which would bring an end to the union's industrial action on the train network.

Over the weekend, the RMT said the agreement was "a shocking and historic betrayal presided over by the TUC, of not only the conductor grade and drivers, but also passengers, including disabled passengers, who have lost the guarantee of a second member of staff on the trains".

General secretary Mick Cash said the deal listed "a whole host of areas" where a train can leave without a second member of staff.

Despite this, the RMT has agreed to meet GTR for fresh talks over the role of conductors.