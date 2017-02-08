FTSE 100 7186.22 +0.20%
5 views
Wednesday 8 February 2017 12:14am

London wage growth reaches 10-month high as recruiters report staff shortage concerns

Jasper Jolly
Related
Invest Edinburgh Talk
Invest Edinburgh Talk Rising social awareness is driving a business start-up revolution
BRITAIN-ECONOMY-UNEMPLOYMENT
Vacancies are increasing but recruiters are reporting staff aren't there to fill them (Source: Getty)

Wages in London grew at the fastest since March last year during January, as UK-wide demand for staff reached a 17-month high, a new survey shows.

Almost a fifth of the London recruitment firms surveyed said average salaries were rising, compared to only 4.8 per cent who reported lower salaries, according to the figures from IHS Markit and the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC).

Permanent salaries across the entire UK also accelerated the fastest since April last year.

Read more: No Brexit effect as UK wages grow at fastest rate since September 2015

Recruiters across the UK reported higher vacancy rates, with the measure of vacancies rising sharply in January compared to December.

Meanwhile, staff availability in the capital has declined for 44 months in a row, reflecting the broader UK labour market, although the fall in availability in London has slowed in recent months.

"It's definitely harder to find people with the skills," said Kate Shoesmith, REC head of policy. "London's need for people is always very great."

The survey found shortages for skills in audit, risk, and compliance roles to serve London’s vast financial services industry, raising the prospect of companies having to increase wage offers to win new staff.

Shoesmith said: "If you really need staff in some of these key sectors you're going to have to think about pay rates."

Unemployment in the UK has reached levels not seen since 2005, well before the financial crisis. However, wage growth has so far failed to increase at levels expected by economists.

Read more: Is the UK economy overheating?

The Bank of England recently noted wage growth remained “persistently subdued by historical standards”, although it rose to 2.8 per cent nationwide in November, the highest point during 2016.

Kevin Green, chief executive of the REC, said: “Employers are crying out for people to fill vacancies. Recruiters say that fewer candidates are available in all regions, and this is dampening jobs growth.

“If businesses can’t find the people they need they will outsource abroad, automate activity or shut up shop, resulting in fewer jobs available to UK nationals.

Related articles

If robots are coming for your job, how can you make money out of it?
Will Railton
Will Railton | Staff

Is the UK economy overheating?
Charles Dumas
Charles Dumas | Contributor

No Brexit effect as UK wages grow at fastest rate since September 2015
Jasper Jolly
Jasper Jolly | Staff