Tuesday 7 February 2017 10:09am

Severe delays on District line due to signal failure at East Putney

Caitlin Morrison
A signal failure at East Putney has led to disrupted services on the District line (Source: Getty)

There are severe delays on the District Line this morning due to an earlier signal failure at East Putney station.

There is currently no service between Parsons Green and Wimbledon and there are severe delays between Earl's Court and Parsons Green, with minor delays between Edgware Road and Earl's Court.

Transport for London earlier said a good service had resumed on the line, but have subsequently updated commuters with a warning of severe delays.

