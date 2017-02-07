Severe delays on District line due to signal failure at East Putney

Caitlin Morrison

There are severe delays on the District Line this morning due to an earlier signal failure at East Putney station.

There is currently no service between Parsons Green and Wimbledon and there are severe delays between Earl's Court and Parsons Green, with minor delays between Edgware Road and Earl's Court.

No service btn Parsons Green & Wimbledon also severe delays btn Earl's Crt & Parsons Grn also minor delays btn Edgware Rd & Earl's Court. — District line (@districtline) February 7, 2017

Severe delays btn Earl's Court and Wimbledon- signal failure at East Putney — District line (@districtline) February 7, 2017

Transport for London earlier said a good service had resumed on the line, but have subsequently updated commuters with a warning of severe delays.