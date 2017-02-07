Helen Cahill

Aldi just became the UK's fifth largest grocer, overtaking middle-class favourite Waitrose.

According to data from Kantar Worldpanel, Aldi grew its sales by 11.8 per cent in the 12 weeks ending 1 January. Its share of the market now stands at six per cent, compared to Waitrose's 5.3 per cent.

Overall, supermarket sales grew by 1.8 per cent during the period, the fastest growth since June 2014. And currency movements are starting to push up prices; like-for-like supermarket prices grew by 0.2 percentage points.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar Worldpanel, explains: “Year-on-year market growth has been helped by comparisons to a weaker Christmas in 2015.

"But sales were also buoyed by strong consumer appetite for festive celebration after a turbulent year. Shoppers spent £480 million more at the tills than in 2015, leading to record sales for the Christmas period."

