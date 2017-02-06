Mark Sands

Prime Minister Theresa May has issued MPs with a fresh warning against any attempts to frustrate or "obstruct" Brexit.

Speaking ahead of a new round of House of Commons debates on the Article 50 Bill, May told MPs that the UK's European allies want to begin negotiations.

"So do I and so does this House, which last week voted by a majority of 384 in support of the government triggering Article 50," she said.

"The message is clear to all - this House has spoken and now is not the time to obstruct the democratically expressed wishes of the British people."

Updating MPs after an EU summit in Malta, May also reiterated her opposition to offering a unilateral guarantee on the rights of EU nationals in the UK.

But she stressed that reaching a deal would be a priority “as soon as the negotiations begin”.

May has long been clear she would like to protect the rights of EU nationals, but today said European politicians were loathe to establish a deal that did not cover all 28 countries.

“The conversations I've had with a number of European leaders on this matter makes it clear that they see this as a matter that should be dealt with in the round, as a matter of reciprocity,” she said.

May also welcomed recent comments from German finance minister Wolfgang Schauble, who said the importance of the City of London must be reflected in Brexit talks.

Speaking in German newspaper Tagesspiegel last week, Schauble said the quality of London's financial services was not matched on the continent, and May described his comments as evidence of a changing stance among Europe's leaders.

"This is what we are now seeing as we move forward to the triggering of the negotiations - a genuine willingness to discuss on both sides the future of the European Union - UK relationship, the new partnership that we want, and a recognition of the role that the United Kingdom plays in Europe," May said.

"I look forward to having further conversations with our German counterparts on the importance that they place on the City of London and the UK's trading relationship with the rest of Europe."