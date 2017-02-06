Rebecca Smith

Get a bit antsy on long flights?

Well spare a thought for those on board flight QR920 from Doha to New Zealand, which travelled 9,032 miles (or 14,535km) on a route which takes 17 hours and 30 minutes - though this flight landed after 16 hours and 23 minutes. Quicker than expected.

Qatar Airways has just launched its record-breaking new Auckland service, which touched down on New Zealand just after sunrise, making it the world's current longest commercial flight.

New Zealand's trade minister Todd McClay has said the estimated economic impact of the new service would be well in excess of NZ$50m (£29m) thanks to the increased freight capacity.

Qatar Airways' chief executive Akbar Al Baker, who travelled on the flight, said: “The launch of our new service to Auckland is an important milestone for Qatar Airways as we expand both in the region and globally across our network providing more options and better connections to exciting business and leisure destinations in Europe and the Middle East."

Auckland is the first city in New Zealand to be served by Qatar Airways and marks its first new destination launch of the year. It has plans to add more for the year ahead, including Dublin, Nice in France, Rio de Janeiro and Las Vegas.

It comes after Emirates launched what was thought to be the world's longest non-stop commercial flight last March, with a service from Dubai to Auckland. That covered 14,200km.

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight meanwhile says it has the world's longest flight by distance, which is 15,127km.

Longer routes still have operated before though - there was a 19 hour trip from Singapore to Newark in America, run by Singapore Airlines and covering about 15,300km.