Monday 6 February 2017 2:15pm

Netherlands flag carrier KLM returns to London City Airport after nearly eight years

Rebecca Smith
KLM is part of the Air France-KLM Group and has 17 departure points in the UK
KLM is part of the Air France-KLM Group and has 17 departure points in the UK (Source: London City)

The national flag carrier of the Netherlands has returned to London City Airport after an eight year absence.

KLM's inaugural Amsterdam service arrived at 7:20am this morning with the return leg departing at 7:50am.

The route will grow from an initial daily service to KLM's hub at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to four daily flights from 26 March. The airline will offer connections to its network of 150 destinations, spanning Lagos, Hong Kong and Dubai.

Read more: British Airways bolsters Greek island routes from London City Airport

KLM is part of the Air France-KLM Group following the 2004 merger between Air France and KLM.

"We’re delighted to be back in the heart of London city," said Warner Rootliep, general manager Air France-KLM Great Britain and Ireland. "The new KLM service will offer our passengers a seamless and efficient service from Central London, not only to Amsterdam, but also to exciting worldwide destinations such as New York, Dubai and Hong Kong. We know how important connectivity is to both our corporate clients and our leisure customers and we are confident that this new service will be another KLM success story."

London City's chief executive Declan Collier said having KLM on board will boost his airport's "long-haul connectivity" and offer greater choice for passengers.

Amsterdam is a popular route for the airport – passenger growth was up six per cent last year and it has become the second busiest route in terms of passenger numbers.

Read more: It's full steam ahead for Eurostar's Amsterdam services

The flight schedule:

Origin

Destination

Flight no.

Departure (local time)

Arrival

(local time)

Starting

Amsterdam

London City

London City

Amsterdam

KL0981

KL0982

07:15

07:50

07:20

10:00

Start 6 Feb 2017

Amsterdam

London City

London City

Amsterdam

KL0985

KL0986

09:20

09:55

09:25

12:05

Start Summer schedule 2017

Amsterdam

London City

London City

Amsterdam

KL0993

KL0994

17:05

17:45

17:15

20:00

Start 19 Feb 2017

Amsterdam

London City

London City

Amsterdam

KL0997

KL0998

19:15

19:55

19:25

22:05

Start Summer schedule 2017

