Rebecca Smith

The national flag carrier of the Netherlands has returned to London City Airport after an eight year absence.

KLM's inaugural Amsterdam service arrived at 7:20am this morning with the return leg departing at 7:50am.

The route will grow from an initial daily service to KLM's hub at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to four daily flights from 26 March. The airline will offer connections to its network of 150 destinations, spanning Lagos, Hong Kong and Dubai.

Read more: British Airways bolsters Greek island routes from London City Airport

KLM is part of the Air France-KLM Group following the 2004 merger between Air France and KLM.

"We’re delighted to be back in the heart of London city," said Warner Rootliep, general manager Air France-KLM Great Britain and Ireland. "The new KLM service will offer our passengers a seamless and efficient service from Central London, not only to Amsterdam, but also to exciting worldwide destinations such as New York, Dubai and Hong Kong. We know how important connectivity is to both our corporate clients and our leisure customers and we are confident that this new service will be another KLM success story."

London City's chief executive Declan Collier said having KLM on board will boost his airport's "long-haul connectivity" and offer greater choice for passengers.

Amsterdam is a popular route for the airport – passenger growth was up six per cent last year and it has become the second busiest route in terms of passenger numbers.

Read more: It's full steam ahead for Eurostar's Amsterdam services

The flight schedule: