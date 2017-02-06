FTSE 100 7170.89 -0.24%
The Snow moon, New Year comet and Penumbral lunar eclipse will all be visible this week - here’s what you need to know

Nina Edy
A picture taken on February 6, 2012 show
We're going to be treated to three astronomical events in one day (Source: Getty)

Whether you’re an astronomy fanatic or just an occasional stargazer, you don't want to miss this weekend’s events - when we’ll be treated to not one but three celestial displays on the same day.

The lunar eclipse, Snow Moon and New Year comet will all be visible the night of 10 February, until the early morning of 11 February.

To ensure you make the best of the occasion, here’s what you need to know:

Penumbral lunar eclipse

Rare Lunar Eclipse Cast Red Cast Over Moon
The eclipse will be most visible at 12.43am on 11 February (Source: Getty)

The penumbral lunar eclipse is a partial eclipse that occurs when the sun, earth, and moon align in an almost straight line.

To catch a glimpse of this rare eclipse, make yourself available at 10:30pm on Friday - you'll be able to see a subtle shadow over the moon, as long as the sky is clear. The eclipse will be most visible at 12.43am, and will last till 2.52am on 11 February.

If you’re not in the country at this time, there’s need to worry. Observers in Europe, most of Asia and North America, and Africa will also have a view.

New Year comet

Officially known as Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdušáková - this comet is nicknamed the New Year comet as it started its journey across the northern hemisphere at the end of last year.

It should be visible from earth as it makes its closest approach on the night of 11 February. As a periodic comet, it follows a predictable path around the sun and can be seen every five and a quarter years.

The Comet Hyakutake is seen early 27 March from Me
The comet was first discovered in 1948 (Source: Getty)

Snow Moon

The February full moon AKA “Snow Moon” has been given its name because of the heavy snowfall that often occurs throughout the month.

The moon is to rise at 4.44pm on Friday afternoon, and will set at 7:30am the following day, so you’ll have plenty of time to see it. You won’t need a telescope for this - the moon is usually fully visible to the naked eye.

The moon raises next to snow-covered tre
Snow Moon is the name given to February's full moon (Source: Getty)

