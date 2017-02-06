Mark Sands

MPs will kick off three days of Brexit battles in the House of Commons later this afternoon, as they fight it out over attempts to amend the Article 50 Bill.

The bill - which grants the government the power to begin divorce proceedings with the EU - was backed overwhelmingly at the "second reading" stage by MPs last week.

But now MPs can table amendments to the legislation, and more than 100 tweaks have been put forward, with both Brexiteers and former Remainers today laying out the key battlegrounds for the next few days.

Labour is likely to push the government for a commitment to regularly report back to parliament during the negotiations, while support has been growing for a "meaningful" vote for MPs at the end of Brexit talks, which could see the Commons offered the opportunity to ratify any deal before it is approved by the European Parliament.

Asked whether the government was committed to passing the bill unamended, a Downing Street spokeswoman said today: "We've been very clear - we think that this should be a straightforward bill about giving the government the power to deliver on the decision of the British people."

The government wants to get the bill through the House of Commons before the end of Wednesday, in order for it to face debate in the House of Lords after parliament returns from recess on 20 February.

Brexit secretary David Davis said last week that the government remained committed to its plan to trigger Article 50 by the end of March.