The government formally kicked off the next stage of its bid to sell £12bn-worth of student loans today.

City A.M. revealed bankers from Barclays had been appointed to advise on the deal last month.

The sale is being led by UK Government Investments Limited for the government, which confirmed Barclays is acting as sole arranger for the sale today.

The Department for Education has mandated Barclays, Credit Suisse, Lloyds and JP Morgan to act as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for the sale, while Rothschild has been named as an independent adviser to the government.

The sale is expected to be the first in a series of sales of pre-2012 English student loans, which is targeting £12bn of proceeds by the end of the 2020/21 financial year.

The government said it had structured the loans into five tranches “of varying seniority and maturity from senior, investment grade rated tranches to an unrated tranche”. The department is expecting interest from pension funds, insurers and asset managers.

The current sale process is expected to take several months to conclude and “remains subject to market conditions”.