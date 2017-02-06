FTSE 100 7204.63 +0.23%
Monday 6 February 2017 10:29am

Delays on Hammersmith & City, Circle and Metropolitan lines due to a fire alert near Baker Street

Caitlin Morrison
The delays have been caused by a fire alert near Baker Street (Source: Getty)

There are delays on the Hammersmith & City, Circle and Metropolitan lines due to a fire alert near Baker Street.

There is no service between Wembley Park and Aldgate on the Metropolitan line, and there are minor delays on the other two lines.

