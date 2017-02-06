Caitlin Morrison

There are delays on the Hammersmith & City, Circle and Metropolitan lines due to a fire alert near Baker Street.

There is no service between Wembley Park and Aldgate on the Metropolitan line, and there are minor delays on the other two lines.

No service between Wembley Park and Aldgate and minor delays on rest of the line while we investigate a fire alert in the Baker Street area. — Metropolitan line (@metline) February 6, 2017

Minor delays while we investigate a fire alert in the Baker Street area. — Circle line (@circleline) February 6, 2017