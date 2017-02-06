FTSE 100 7188.30 +0.67%
views
Monday 6 February 2017 12:28am

Payday lender Wonga set to offload European unit for £60m this week

Francesca Washtell
Follow Francesca
Related
Scottish Development International Talk
Scottish Development International Talk Why could tech trends reach over $2.7 trillion by 2020?
Money Lending Firm Wonga Report Profits Of Over £1m Per Week
Wonga has been trying to turn itself around in the wake of scandals and regulatory crackdowns (Source: Getty)

Payday lender Wonga is set to announce the sale of a large chunk of its European operations later this week.

The group will offload BillPay, one of its most valuable units, to Swedish e-commerce firm Klarna for around £60m, Sky News first reported.

Klarna operates in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Switzerland, while Wonga continues to trade in countries including Canada, South Africa, Poland and Spain.

Read more: Wonga to get a new UK boss

Talks between the British lender and Klarna have been taking place for several months, sources told Sky, and a deal could be announced early this week.

The BillPay deal will be Wonga’s most significant international disposal.

Read more: Losses at Wonga double as firm grapples with turnaround

Last month, the group appointed former Worldpay finance chief Joanna Baker as its new chief financial officer, in the hopes she’ll put it back in the black.

Wonga, which offers loans with 1,509 per cent APR, has been hammered over the last couple of years by company restructuring costs, fee caps, and harsher lending criteria.

It offers a short-term loan and a longer, three-month flexible payment loan

Tags

Related articles

Wonga secures FCA authorisation
Clara Guibourg
Clara Guibourg | Staff

The best and worst Premier League sponsors for fans
Joe Hall
Joe Hall | Staff

This ex-Googler's "anti-Wonga" loans startup is moving into savings
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff