AccorHotels to bag Travel Keys

Helen Cahill

French hotel group AccorHotels, owner of Sofitel and Fairmont hotels, is in talks to bag up luxury travel company Travel Keys.

Atlanta-based Travel Keys offers luxury holiday lets in over 100 destinations, including Mexico, Hawaii and the Caribbean.

The discussions come just less than a year after AccorHotels announced it would be acquiring Onefinestay, a high-end holiday brand that was set up in 2009.

Sebastien Bazin, chairman and chief executive of AccorHotels, said: “Travel Keys brings an impressive portfolio of premium properties to our existing activities.

“This acquisition further demonstrates our agility and dynamic approach to offer comprehensive services to our clients.”

Bobby Gibson, chief executive of Travel Keys, said the two companies shared a vision of the future of the travel industry.

“Our objective is to offer extraordinary experiences to our guests, i.e. the best homes in the best locations with the highest level of service,” Gibson said.

“At the same time, we cater to extremely demanding hosts who find their unique assets mismatched to the mass market offerings found in emerging peer to peer marketplaces.”

AccorHotels said the acquisition would give the group a total of 8,500 addresses in the high-end private rental market.